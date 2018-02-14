Email
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Internationally recognized rapper Eminem released his new music video for his single "River," where he collaborates with pop superstar Ed Sheeran.
One can feel the pain and the emotion that Eminem puts in this performance. His angst in the music video is palpable, and the song has a retro vibe to it. "River" deals with the serious subject matter of domestic violence, as well as abusive relationships. The acclaimed rapper is not afraid to be vulnerable and unfiltered at the same time.
"River" is a track on his studio album, Revival.
This song resonated well with his New York fans, when he debuted it live at Irving Plaza during Grammy week as part of "Citi Sound Vault Presents Eminem."
The Verdict
From start to finish, Eminem's painful music video for "River" grabs the listeners in, and sustains their attention for the entire duration (six minutes and 54 seconds). It is more like a short film. "River" is one of Eminem's best collaboration videos since "Stan," where he worked with Dido. Although it may seem like an unlikely pairing, it certainly works. The music video for "River" garners an A rating.
"River" is available on iTunes.
To learn more about Eminem and his new music, visit his official website.
