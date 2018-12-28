Email
Review: Emi Pellegrino brings Dropkick Murphys holiday song to life

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Long Island songstress Emi Pellegrino has done a solid job bringing the Dropkick Murphys song "The Season's Upon Us" to life.
Her song's music video is authentic, and it rivals the original Dropkick Murphys music video. Pellegrino allows her fans and listeners a glimpse into her house, in a fun and witty fashion.
Pellegrino provides all of the vocals on "The Season's Upon Us," and she plays all of the musical instruments. The song has an infectious, Celtic vibe to it. She helps capture the essence and the mood of the song. The videography is by Pro Shoot Productions.
Her powerhouse vocals are reminiscent of such acclaimed songstresses as Rhonda Vincent and Brandi Carlile, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
The Verdict
Overall, Emi Pellegrino does the song "The Season's Upon Us" justice, and she would have made the band proud. She exudes a great deal of natural talent and charisma. She proves that she is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary music scene. Her music video helps elevate the song to a higher level. This refreshing version garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising singer-songwriter Emi Pellegrino, check out her official Facebook page.
More about emi pellegrino, Dropkick Murphys, the season's upon us
 
