Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Global music star Elton John took home the 2020 Academy Award for "Best Original Song" for the feature film "Rocketman." This marks Elton John's second career Academy Award. He previously won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" back in 1995 for writing the music to "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, with lyrics from Tim Rice. In January of 2020, Rocketman won two Rocket Man writer Mark Bego and Mary Wilson of The Supremes were at Sunday night's Elton John Oscar event in West Hollywood, California. Bego released his critically-acclaimed book, Mary Wilson and Mark Bego Photo Courtesy of dis COMPANY The song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," with music by Elton John and lyrics by Bernie Taupin was named "Best Original Song" by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). It triumphed over such nominated songs as "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, "I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II and "Stand Up" from Harriet.This marks Elton John's second career Academy Award. He previously won the Oscar for "Best Original Song" back in 1995 for writing the music to "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, with lyrics from Tim Rice.In January of 2020, Rocketman won two Golden Globes , which included a win for "Best Original Song" for Elton John and Bernie Taupin.Rocket Man writer Mark Bego and Mary Wilson of The Supremes were at Sunday night's Elton John Oscar event in West Hollywood, California. Bego released his critically-acclaimed book, Rocket Man , on January 10, 2020, via Pegasus Books, and it is available on Amazon More about Elton john, Rocketman, best original song, Oscar, Academy awards Elton john Rocketman best original song Oscar Academy awards