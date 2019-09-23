By By Markos Papadatos 24 mins ago in Music Elton John paid his respects to the late but great Ric Ocasek of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band The Cars, who passed away at the age of 75 on September 15. He went on to sing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in loving memory of Ric Ocasek, and judging from the YouTube feedback, the song was well-received. Anybody who was at that concert watching or tuning in on YouTube, ought to have a box of Kleenex handy since Elton John and his band were certainly able to tug at the heartstrings on that moving version of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me." . Finally, Elton John thanked Ocasek for all of the wonderful music that he gave him, as well as "all the pleasure" that he gave everybody. The Verdict Overall, John shared the sad news of Ric Ocasek's death at his concert at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California. He noted that he previously dedicated the song to Eddie Money, who passed away two days before Ocasek on September 13.He went on to sing "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in loving memory of Ric Ocasek, and judging from the YouTube feedback, the song was well-received. Anybody who was at that concert watching or tuning in on YouTube, ought to have a box of Kleenex handy since Elton John and his band were certainly able to tug at the heartstrings on that moving version of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me." Elton John praised The Cars for being one of the greatest band that ever came out of the American music scene. He described Ocasek as "an original." "He was an original songwriter, singer, and producer," John explained, prior to adding that he sends his condolences to Ocasek's loved ones and his family.Finally, Elton John thanked Ocasek for all of the wonderful music that he gave him, as well as "all the pleasure" that he gave everybody.Overall, Elton John delivers to be commended for delivering a brave and bold performance of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in honor of Ric Ocasek of The Cars. John and his band members poured their heart into this performance, and it showed, and it resonated well with their listening audience. More about Elton john, Ric Ocasek, The Cars, don't let the sun go down on me Elton john Ric Ocasek The Cars don t let the sun go...