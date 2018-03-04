Email
Review: Elliot Root release music video for sultry single 'Wicked Lies'

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
Nashville based alternative music group Elliot Root has released their new music video for "Wicked Lies." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Wicked Lies" is a track on their breakthrough full-length studio album, the critically-acclaimed Conjure. The song has a retro vibe to it, and their vocals are crisp and smooth. Elliot Root's music is quite eclectic, encompassing elements of soft rock, alternative, adult contemporary and indie.
On February 28, Elliot Root performed at Mercury Lounge in New York City, which was a tour stop on their first-ever headlining tour. The band is made up of such musicians as Scott Krueger, Sean Truskowski, Melissa Mattey, and Todd Bond.
Throughout their career in the music business, Elliot Root has shared the stage with Neon Trees, X Ambassadors, Zac Brown Band, Dwight Yoakam, among many others.
"Wicked Lies" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Elliot Root delights on their new music video for their single "Wicked Lies." The song is sultry, astmosphere and gritty. Their music is very promising, and they deserve to be going places. This single and its music video earn 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Elliot Root and their music, check out their official homepage.
