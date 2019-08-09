Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music On August 9, emerging pop songstress Elle Winter released her new single "Cave In" via RED Music, which is the latest song from her highly-anticipated upcoming EP. "Cave In" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Cave In" by To learn more about rising pop sensation Elle Winter and "Cave In," check out her The new single is refreshing, infectious and extremely radio-friendly. Her crystalline vocals are crisp and resonant, where the listener can recall such pop darlings as Ariana Grande meets Demi Lovato, and that ought to be taken as a major compliment. Winter noted that it is one of the more intimate and personal songs that she recorded, as well as one of her favorites. She underscored the importance of having it on her EP since it offers a message that "everything happens for a reason." "Sometimes what we want at the moment is not actually good for us in the long run and it's hard to see that when we are living in that moment," she explained."Cave In" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music Overall, "Cave In" by Elle Winter is a stunning vocal performance that should resonate well with her fans and listeners. She maintains great control over her atmospheric voice. "Cave In" garners an A rating.To learn more about rising pop sensation Elle Winter and "Cave In," check out her Facebook page More about Elle Winter, cave in, Single, red music, Pop Elle Winter cave in Single red music Pop

Latest News Top News