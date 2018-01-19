Email
Review: Elizabeth Lyons warms hearts on new video for 'God Moment' single

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Country songstress Elizabeth Lyons is back with her brand new single "God Moment," which she released independently on January 19.
Normally, Elizabeth Lyons is known for the fun, party country anthems (such as "Champagne" and "#PartyRules," but this time she showcases her fans her angelic vocals on "God Moment," and the song is indeed heavenly.
Just when one thought that the song could not get any better, she releases a music video for the tune "God Moment," that elevates it to a higher level. Its lyrics and warm and inspirational.
Elizabeth Lyons
Elizabeth Lyons
Elizabeth Lyons cover art
Her single "God Moment" is available on iTunes.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Lyons performed at the Opry City Stage in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Elizabeth Lyons' new music video for her single "God Moment" is magical. This is a song and a music video that both deserve to catapult to the top of the iTunes country charts. It's a song that makes one appreciate all the little things in life. "God Moment" garners an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Elizabeth Lyons and her new single "God Moment," check out her official website.
