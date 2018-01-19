Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Country songstress Elizabeth Lyons is back with her brand new single "God Moment," which she released independently on January 19. Just when one thought that the song could not get any better, she releases a Elizabeth Lyons Elizabeth Lyons cover art Her single "God Moment" is available on Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Lyons performed at the The Verdict Overall, Elizabeth Lyons' new music video for her single "God Moment" is magical. This is a song and a music video that both deserve to catapult to the top of the iTunes country charts. It's a song that makes one appreciate all the little things in life. "God Moment" garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation Elizabeth Lyons and her new single "God Moment," check out her Normally, Elizabeth Lyons is known for the fun, party country anthems (such as " Champagne " and "#PartyRules," but this time she showcases her fans her angelic vocals on "God Moment," and the song is indeed heavenly.Just when one thought that the song could not get any better, she releases a music video for the tune "God Moment," that elevates it to a higher level. Its lyrics and warm and inspirational.Her single "God Moment" is available on iTunes Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Lyons performed at the Opry City Stage in New York City.Overall, Elizabeth Lyons' new music video for her single "God Moment" is magical. This is a song and a music video that both deserve to catapult to the top of the iTunes country charts. It's a song that makes one appreciate all the little things in life. "God Moment" garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Elizabeth Lyons and her new single "God Moment," check out her official website More about Elizabeth Lyons, god moment, Single, Country Elizabeth Lyons god moment Single Country