Review: Elizabeth Lyons releases refreshing country single '24'

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Music
Country darling Elizabeth Lyons is back with her refreshing new country single "24," which she released independently on January 17.
It is the follow-up to her previous single, the inspirational "Epiphany."
"24" is mid-tempo and infectious. Anybody in their '20s can relate to its compelling lyrics. Her goal with this song is to make people in the '20s feel less alone. "Putting this message into music is a real gift," she said, prior to noting that these songs feel more personal and more rooted in her truth.
The Verdict
Overall, Elizabeth Lyons allows her crystalline voice to shine on this single, and it deserves to get traction on the radio airwaves. It garners an A rating. Well done
"24" by Elizabeth Lyons is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. She co-penned "24" with Charlie Brennan, Jonny Fung, and JD Pinto; moreover, it was produced by Johnny Dibb.
To learn more about Elizabeth Lyons and her new country single "24," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
