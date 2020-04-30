Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Elizabeth Lyons has released the music video for her single "Brave Enough." Digital Journal has the scoop. She co-wrote "Brave Enough" with Georgia Thomas Edgeworth and Heidi Raye. It was subsequently produced by Johnny Dibb, mixed by Jonathan Roye, and mastered by Daniel Bacigalupi in Nashville. "Dark clouds might roll in but we drink up the rain, battle lines close in we don't run away, stronger than silence in the dead of the night, better together, we got this thing," she sings in the opening verse. The Verdict Overall, Elizabeth Lyons' "Brave Enough" is the song that everybody needs to hear right now. It is very heartfelt and relevant in the times that we are living in, and it will certainly impact her listeners and fans on an emotional level. "Brave Enough" garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation With "Brave Enough," Lyons is lending a helping hand to raise money in the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an anthem for all the people on the frontlines such as doctors, nurses, EMT workers, paramedics, police officers, truck drivers, postal workers, grocery store employees, gasoline and pharmacy store clerks, maintenance staff and custodians, the CDC, and farmers, among other essential workers.She co-wrote "Brave Enough" with Georgia Thomas Edgeworth and Heidi Raye. It was subsequently produced by Johnny Dibb, mixed by Jonathan Roye, and mastered by Daniel Bacigalupi in Nashville."Dark clouds might roll in but we drink up the rain, battle lines close in we don't run away, stronger than silence in the dead of the night, better together, we got this thing," she sings in the opening verse.Overall, Elizabeth Lyons' "Brave Enough" is the song that everybody needs to hear right now. It is very heartfelt and relevant in the times that we are living in, and it will certainly impact her listeners and fans on an emotional level. "Brave Enough" garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Elizabeth Lyons , check out her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram More about Elizabeth Lyons, brave enough, Single, Video, Country Elizabeth Lyons brave enough Single Video Country