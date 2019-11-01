Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 1, rising country singer-songwriter Elizabeth Lyons released her brand new single, the inspirational "Epiphany." Lyons remarked that her new song "Ephiphany" is about "believing in yourself." She noted that it is very easy to get caught up with social media, society, and what people say, thus creating insecurities and depression. "We need to empower ourselves to be the best person possible and be confident in who we are," she explained. "Epiphany" by The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Elizabeth Lyons and her music, check out her She allows her rich, crystalline vocals to shine, and the tune has a message of self-empowerment, which will resonate with her listening audience. Hopefully, the radio airwaves will give this song the attention that it rightfully deserves.Lyons remarked that her new song "Ephiphany" is about "believing in yourself." She noted that it is very easy to get caught up with social media, society, and what people say, thus creating insecurities and depression. "We need to empower ourselves to be the best person possible and be confident in who we are," she explained."Epiphany" by Elizabeth Lyons is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Elizabeth Lyons charms on "Epiphany." It is bound to touch her fans and listeners on an emotional level, and it garners an A rating. Lyons continues to prove that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene.To learn more about Elizabeth Lyons and her music, check out her official homepage More about Elizabeth Lyons, Epiphany, Country, Single Elizabeth Lyons Epiphany Country Single