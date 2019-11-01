Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Elizabeth Lyons amazing on inspirational 'Epiphany' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 1, rising country singer-songwriter Elizabeth Lyons released her brand new single, the inspirational "Epiphany."
She allows her rich, crystalline vocals to shine, and the tune has a message of self-empowerment, which will resonate with her listening audience. Hopefully, the radio airwaves will give this song the attention that it rightfully deserves.
Lyons remarked that her new song "Ephiphany" is about "believing in yourself." She noted that it is very easy to get caught up with social media, society, and what people say, thus creating insecurities and depression. "We need to empower ourselves to be the best person possible and be confident in who we are," she explained.
"Epiphany" by Elizabeth Lyons is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Elizabeth Lyons charms on "Epiphany." It is bound to touch her fans and listeners on an emotional level, and it garners an A rating. Lyons continues to prove that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the contemporary music scene.
To learn more about Elizabeth Lyons and her music, check out her official homepage.
More about Elizabeth Lyons, Epiphany, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Iraq protests enter second month, defying pledges of reform
World's first domain registrar Network Solutions in data breach Special
Controversial Russian law to control internet enters force
Funerals begin as town mourns victims of Pakistan train fire
Maskless Merkel braves severe Delhi smog
Iraqi Kurds boycott Turkish goods after Syria assault
Nathan Adrian talks Los Angeles Current, ISL, health and fans Special
US House formalizes Trump impeachment process in landmark vote
Australia PM vows to outlaw 'apocalyptic' climate activism
Will Mike Tyson and Billy Ray Cyrus attend CMA Awards together?