Acclaimed singer-songwriter Edwin McCain released his first-ever Christmas album, "Merry Christmas, Baby" via Saguaro Road Records.

The CD opens with an enthralling version of "Merry Christmas, Baby," and it is followed by the upbeat and joyful "Winter Wonderland," which instantly puts listeners in the holiday spirit.

It continues with such Christmas classics as "Frosty the Snowman," the mid-tempo and refreshing "Silver Bells," the sassy "Jingle Bells," and a nostalgic, heartfelt rendition of "The Christmas Song."

In "Christmas in New Orleans" and the laid back "Mele Kalikimaka," McCain pays a fitting homage to his life on the road, which is relatable for any road warrior musician or band.

"Silent Night" is one of the highlight tracks on the album, which features his rich, atmospheric voice, and it ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. He picks up the pace with the rocking "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Christmas Cheer."

Merry Christmas, Baby is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Edwin McCain delivers on his brand new Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Baby. It is well-crafted from start to finish and there is something in it for everybody. McCain proves that he is still at the top of his game musically. Merry Christmas, Baby garners an A rating.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Edwin McCain and his new holiday music, check out his official website and his Facebook page