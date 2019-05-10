"I Don't Care" was released on May 10 via Sheeran's
record label, Atlantic Records. The song was co-produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED.
Their song is upbeat, liberating and extremely radio-friendly. This marks Sheeran's
first new music in over two years since he released his critically-acclaimed Divide
album. "I Don't Care" stands out lyrically and melodically, and it's a tune that their listening audience can easily relate to.
The Verdict
Overall, Ed Sheeran
and Justin Bieber
deliver on their new pop collaboration "I Don't Care." They give their fans and listeners exactly what they want, and it's a match made in musical heaven. This carefree single garners an A rating.
