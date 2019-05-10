Email
Review: Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber join forces on 'I Don't Care' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global music pop star Ed Sheeran is back with his new radio single "I Don't Care," where he joins forces with fellow pop phenom Justin Bieber.
"I Don't Care" was released on May 10 via Sheeran's record label, Atlantic Records. The song was co-produced by Max Martin, Shellback and FRED.
Their song is upbeat, liberating and extremely radio-friendly. This marks Sheeran's first new music in over two years since he released his critically-acclaimed Divide album. "I Don't Care" stands out lyrically and melodically, and it's a tune that their listening audience can easily relate to.
The Verdict
Overall, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber deliver on their new pop collaboration "I Don't Care." They give their fans and listeners exactly what they want, and it's a match made in musical heaven. This carefree single garners an A rating.
"I Don't Care" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his new music, check out his official homepage.
