Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ed Roman charms on empowering 'Stronger' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
Country artist Ed Roman will be releasing his empowering new single "Stronger" on January 17, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Roman is an award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, and multi-instrumentalist that hails from Shelburne in Ontario, Canada.
His new song is midtempo, nonchalant yet rocking. Lyrically, it has a neat and inspirational message to it and "Stronger" is worth more than just a passing glance.
Throughout his career in the music industry, Roman was the recipient of the 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Awards, as well as a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Most recently, in 2017, Roman won the Radio Music Award for "Best Americana Artist."
In the meantime, fans and listeners can check out Ed Roman's music on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Stronger" by Ed Roman garners four out of five stars. The lyrics are warm and relevant (especially in the times that we are living in today) and there is something in it for everybody.
To learn more about Canadian country singer-songwriter Ed Roman and his new single "Stronger," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page.
More about ed roman, Stronger, Single, Singersongwriter, Canadian
 
Latest News
Top News
Russia's Avangard hypersonic missiles enter combat duty
France summons Iran ambassador over 'intolerable' detention of academics
Climate change: Sea levels rising at unprecedented rate
Review: 'Wu Assassins' is the greatest action series on Netflix in 2019
Op-Ed: Adam Lambert and Queen put on the best rock concert of 2019
Joey Nisivoccia talks about 'Evil Touch' series and digital age Special
Defrocked US cardinal gave money to top clerics: report
Scientists create the 'coolest' LEGO in the universe
Turkey unveils first domestically produced electric car
China launches powerful rocket in boost for 2020 Mars mission