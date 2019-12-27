Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Country artist Ed Roman will be releasing his empowering new single "Stronger" on January 17, 2020. Digital Journal has the scoop. His new song is midtempo, nonchalant yet rocking. Lyrically, it has a neat and inspirational message to it and "Stronger" is worth more than just a passing glance. Throughout his career in the music industry, Roman was the recipient of the 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Awards, as well as a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Most recently, in 2017, Roman won the Radio Music Award for "Best Americana Artist." In the meantime, fans and listeners can check out Ed Roman's music on The Verdict Overall, "Stronger" by To learn more about Canadian country singer-songwriter Roman is an award-winning singer-songwriter, performer, and multi-instrumentalist that hails from Shelburne in Ontario, Canada.His new song is midtempo, nonchalant yet rocking. Lyrically, it has a neat and inspirational message to it and "Stronger" is worth more than just a passing glance.Throughout his career in the music industry, Roman was the recipient of the 2014 and 2018 International Music and Entertainment Association Awards, as well as a 2015 and 2016 Josie Show Awards winner, an Akademia Awards Winner, and a two-time Indie Music Channel Award winner. Most recently, in 2017, Roman won the Radio Music Award for "Best Americana Artist."In the meantime, fans and listeners can check out Ed Roman's music on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, "Stronger" by Ed Roman garners four out of five stars. The lyrics are warm and relevant (especially in the times that we are living in today) and there is something in it for everybody.To learn more about Canadian country singer-songwriter Ed Roman and his new single "Stronger," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about ed roman, Stronger, Single, Singersongwriter, Canadian ed roman Stronger Single Singersongwriter Canadian