By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

On July 20, pop boy band Echo released their new music video for their breakthrough single "Rainbow" on their YouTube channel.

Echo V is Jay, Mike, Randy, Devin and Gama. What makes Echo V stand out from all of the other boy bands is that the quintet is comprised of all gay members, and they have been described as "America's first openly gay pop group." Their goal with this song is to inspire other people and stand up and claim the truth; moreover, they are encouraging their listeners to find their inner comfort and embrace themselves, and for gay teens to know that they are not alone.

Their song's music video includes scenes that were filmed at Los Angeles Pride.

"Rainbow" is the first single from The Rainbow EP. The lyrics of the moving tune are by Mike March and Jay Maq, with music by Zak Lloyd.

The Verdict

Overall, "Rainbow" by Echo V is a high-octane and liberating tune. It consists of lush harmonies, catchy melodies and the music video features their spot-on choreography. It is a true anthem for their fans in the LGBTQ community to embrace their sexuality. It has an optimistic message, since it's a journey to self-discovery, and the song is about the strength it takes for one to live life in the open. They are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this track. "Rainbow" garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about pop boy band Echo V and their debut single "Rainbow," check out their official website