Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Easton Corbin releases upbeat 'Turn Up' single and music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
Country star Easton Corbin is back with his new nonchalant single and music video for "Turn Up." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks Corbin's first single since celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut chart-topping single "A Little More Country Than That." His vocals on "Turn Up" are refreshing, and reminiscent of such country artists as Joe Nichols meets George Strait.
"Turn Up" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Easton Corbin charms on his new country single "Turn Up." It is upbeat and it displays his rich, rumbling voice. "Turn Up" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about country star Easton Corbin and "Turn Up," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Easton Corbin last month.
More about easton corbin, turn up, Single, Music, Video
 
Latest News
Top News
Europe opens up despite fears of virus surge
Op-Ed: US to introduce a UN resolution to extend arms embargo on Iran
Brock Kelly talks about 'Days of Our Lives,' Spectrum fan events Special
Mortality rates hint at even higher coronavirus death toll
Hong Kong history exam questions sparks China rebuke
Op-Ed: Australia and China's trade spat, an Australian perspective
UK parliament eyes return to old ways after digital flirtation
Making tracks: ancient footprints shed light on early humans
Hong Kong police watchdog clears force over protest response
Lula fears 'genocide' in Brazil under Bolsonaro