Country star Easton Corbin is back with his new nonchalant single and music video for "Turn Up." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks Corbin's first single since celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut chart-topping single "A Little More Country Than That." His vocals on "Turn Up" are refreshing, and reminiscent of such country artists as Joe Nichols meets George Strait.
"Turn Up" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, Easton Corbin charms on his new country single "Turn Up." It is upbeat and it displays his rich, rumbling voice. "Turn Up" garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about country star Easton Corbin and "Turn Up," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Easton Corbin last month.