Review: Easton Corbin charms on uplifting 'Didn't Miss A Beat' video

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Easton Corbin released a music video for his uplifting song "Didn't Miss a Beat." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is a track on his highly-anticipated forthcoming EP, which will be released on November 13. "Didn't Miss a Beat" is upbeat, catchy, and it allows his rich, resonant baritone voice to shine. Corbin stays true to his artistry and musical roots.
His latest single "Didn't Miss a Beat" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Didn't Miss a Beat" is a pleasant country song coupled with an equally noteworthy music video. Easton Corbin delivers once again, and he proves that he is one of the most underrated and most gifted artists in the contemporary country music scene. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country star Easton Corbin and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
