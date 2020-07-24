Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Easton Corbin joins forces with electronic star Lost Frequencies on the remix of "One More Night." Digital Journal has the scoop. Their previous collaboration together was for "Are You With Me," which became a global smash hit. It accumulated in excess of 546 million streams on Spotify alone, and it subsequently won the "Song of the Year" Echo Award in Germany; moreover, it went platinum and multi-platinum in over 30 countries, and it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Judging from this refreshing collaboration, "One More" ought to achieve the same commercial success as "Are You With Me," and rightfully so. "One more night, dancin' in the pouring rain, kisses strong as whiskey straight," Corbin sings in the opening verse. Their remix of "One More Night" is available on This marks their second collaboration together. "One More Night" has a soothing and hypnotic vibe to it, where Easton Corbin allows his rich, baritone vocals to shine.Their previous collaboration together was for "Are You With Me," which became a global smash hit. It accumulated in excess of 546 million streams on Spotify alone, and it subsequently won the "Song of the Year" Echo Award in Germany; moreover, it went platinum and multi-platinum in over 30 countries, and it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.Judging from this refreshing collaboration, "One More" ought to achieve the same commercial success as "Are You With Me," and rightfully so."One more night, dancin' in the pouring rain, kisses strong as whiskey straight," Corbin sings in the opening verse.Their remix of "One More Night" is available on Apple Music . It proves that Lost Frequencies and Easton Corbin are at the top of their game musically, and each time, they collaborate, it is a match made in musical heaven. This collaboration also showcases that quality music does not have any boundaries. "One More Night" garners two giant thumbs up. Well done. More about easton corbin, lost frequencies, one more night, Remix easton corbin lost frequencies one more night Remix