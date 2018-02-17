Email
article imageReview: Dylan Schneider infectious on new country single 'No Problem' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Rising country artist Dylan Schneider released his latest radio single "No Problem" via the record label Interscope Records.
An 18-year-old musician, Schneider is the first country artist to ink a record deal with Interscope Records. Throughout his career in the country scene, Schneider has shared the stage with such artists as Chris Lane and Granger Smith, and he will continue to play shows through 2018.
"Yeah, it's a bad habit, the way I got to have it, with or without you around, all ya gotta do is call me, and tell me that you're lonely, you're always stringing me out," Schneider sings, in the opening verse.
His vocals on "No Problem" are reminiscent of such country stars as Cole Swindell meets Dierks Bentley. It has neat reverb on the chorus, strong melodies and an addicting beat.
"No Problem" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Dylan Schneider's "No Problem" is infectious, and an extremely radio-friendly tune. It is one of those songs that one wants to listen on repeat all day. Schneider is the future of modern country music. "No Problem" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Dylan Schneider, check out his official website and Facebook page.
