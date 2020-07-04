Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mystery producer DVRKO released his sophomore original single "Lights Up" on June 29 via L1N3 Records. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Lights Up" stands out sonically, vocally, and lyrically, and it worth more than just a passing glance; moreover, it is available on all digital service providers by For more information on DVRKO and his new track "Lights Up," check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with It is the followup to his critically acclaimed breakthrough single "This is How," which features Sarah De Warren, and accumulated in excess of one million streams worldwide in the first month of its release. "Lights Up" is uplifting, comprised of soothing lead vocals, and overall, a breath of fresh air. It showcases a different side to DVRKO's artistry. "Lights Up" is a track that exudes euphoria, coupled with soaring melodies and a killer drop, and it is worthy of the repeat button."Lights Up" stands out sonically, vocally, and lyrically, and it worth more than just a passing glance; moreover, it is available on all digital service providers by clicking here . This high-octane track is an ode to perseverance and it deserves to be the anthem of the summer of 2020. "Lights Up" by DVRKO garners an A rating.For more information on DVRKO and his new track "Lights Up," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page . Follow him on Instagram Twitter , and Soundcloud : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with DVRKO about his music and breakthrough track "This Is How." More about DVRKO, lights up, Producer, Single, Track DVRKO lights up Producer Single Track