Duncan Laurence of The Netherlands has a major reason to celebrate. He won Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv with a stirring rendition of "Arcade." Laurence accumulated a total of 492 points, which were sufficient for him to win the Eurovision contest. He maintained solid control over his voice throughout this performance, which was filled with raw emotions. His crisp, velvet vocals were reminiscent of such contemporary recording artists as Sam Smith and Charlie Puth, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. One could truly hear his heart on this tune, and its lyrics are pure poetry. Laurence's voice is smooth as silk. His music video for "Arcade" was superbly directed by Paul Bellaart. Laurence co-wrote the song with Joel Sjöö and Wouter Hardy. "Arcade" is available on iTunes. Overall, Duncan Laurence was able to melt hearts at Eurovision 2019 with his poignant version of "Arcade." There were no gimmicks, only a man with sheer talent, who was able to win Eurovision 2019 thanks to his natural singing and storytelling ability. This win was based on sheer merit, and Laurence's future in the music industry should be bright and promising. His live performance garnered five out of five stars. To learn more about Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence, check out his official website and Facebook page.