Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music New York - On January 21, country star Dustin Lynch hosted his iHeartCountry album release party for "Tullahoma" at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York, for an intimate group of fans. "What's up?" Dustin Lynch asked. "Thanks for being here. How are we doing?" he inquired and immediately broke into his catchy No. 1 single "Small Town Boy," which had a neat reverb on the chorus. He encouraged his dedicated fans to sing along with him towards the end, which was an added treat. "Y'all sound great," he said, complimenting the New York audience, and continued with his new song "Momma's House," a well-crafted breakup tune, which he hopes people find helpful when they are going through a hard time. It was followed by "Ridin' Roads," which is his seventh career No. 1 single on country radio. This was the song that host Amy Brown claimed as her favorite from his new album. "Where are my good girls at?" he asked, and immediately serenaded them to the midtempo and nonchalant "Good Girl." He went on to showcase his rich, rumbling voice on the new song "Dirt Road" from Tullahoma. Lynch continued with "Where It's At," which featured its infectious "yep, yep" hooks. "We've got some mind readers," he said, and segued into a refreshing rendition of "Mind Reader," as pine green lights dimmed from the iHeartRadio stage. The highlight performance of the evening was his raw and unplugged solo acoustic version of his breakthrough hit single "Cowboys and Angels," which he dedicated to his grandparents, who have been married for over 65 years. Lynch expressed his love for his grandparents and stated that this song is their "love story," and rightfully so. One could hear a pin drop in the theater during this moving acoustic performance. "Thank you so kindly," he said, following the warm reception. He picked up the pace with the high-octane new song "Red Dirt, Blue Eyes" and he had the iHeartRadio audience snapping their fingers with him during "I'd Be Jealous Too." Lynch closed his 12-song set with "Seein' Red," where he left his fans and listeners wanting to hear more. Tullahoma is available on The Verdict Overall, Dustin Lynch put on a terrific live concert for his iHeartCountry album release of Tullahoma. He had the New York audience with him every step of the way, and judging from their reaction, the new songs that he performed were well-received and impressive. Dustin Lynch epitomizes the best that country music has to offer: real stories, real people, warm lyrics coupled with resonant vocals and strong melodies. His live performance garnered five out of five stars. For more information on Dustin Lynch and his new music, check out his 