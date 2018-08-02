Email
Review: Dustin Collins releases new country album 'It's Been Awhile'


By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 3, 2018, up-and-coming country singer Dustin Collins will be releasing his new studio album "It's Been Awhile" via Average Joe's Entertainment on DCDL Entertainment.
The country musician wrote four out of the seven songs on this collection. Collins' album opens on a mid-tempo note with "The Barn," which is a solid opening track. It is followed by the spitfire "Cold Dead Hands," which has an outlaw vibe to it, and the electrifying "Pieces" is a radio-friendly tune, where the listener can recall Kip Moore and Eric Church.
It continues with "Texas Was You," which has a retro Brooks & Dunn country vibe to it. "Bonfire Songs" is more laid-back, liberating and a great deal of fun. The album closes with the downtempo "It Always Starts With You" and the title cut "It's Been Awhile."
It's Been Awhile is available for pre-order on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Dustin Collins displays a great deal of potential on his newest studio offering, It's Been Awhile. There is a great variety on this musical project. It is recommended for fans of traditional and modern country. This new album garners an A- rating.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dustin Collins, and his new album, check out his official website.
