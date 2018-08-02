Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 3, 2018, up-and-coming country singer Dustin Collins will be releasing his new studio album "It's Been Awhile" via Average Joe's Entertainment on DCDL Entertainment. It continues with "Texas Was You," which has a retro Brooks & Dunn country vibe to it. "Bonfire Songs" is more laid-back, liberating and a great deal of fun. The album closes with the downtempo "It Always Starts With You" and the title cut "It's Been Awhile." It's Been Awhile is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, Dustin Collins displays a great deal of potential on his newest studio offering, It's Been Awhile. There is a great variety on this musical project. It is recommended for fans of traditional and modern country. This new album garners an A- rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dustin Collins, and his new album, check out his The country musician wrote four out of the seven songs on this collection. Collins' album opens on a mid-tempo note with "The Barn," which is a solid opening track. It is followed by the spitfire "Cold Dead Hands," which has an outlaw vibe to it, and the electrifying "Pieces" is a radio-friendly tune, where the listener can recall Kip Moore and Eric Church It continues with "Texas Was You," which has a retro Brooks & Dunn country vibe to it. "Bonfire Songs" is more laid-back, liberating and a great deal of fun. The album closes with the downtempo "It Always Starts With You" and the title cut "It's Been Awhile."It's Been Awhile is available for pre-order on iTunes Overall, Dustin Collins displays a great deal of potential on his newest studio offering, It's Been Awhile. There is a great variety on this musical project. It is recommended for fans of traditional and modern country. This new album garners an A- rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Dustin Collins, and his new album, check out his official website More about Dustin Collins, Country, Album, it's been awhile, Singer Dustin Collins Country Album it s been awhile Singer