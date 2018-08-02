The country musician wrote four out of the seven songs on this collection. Collins' album opens on a mid-tempo note with "The Barn," which is a solid opening track. It is followed by the spitfire "Cold Dead Hands," which has an outlaw vibe to it, and the electrifying "Pieces" is a radio-friendly tune, where the listener can recall Kip Moore
and Eric Church
.
It continues with "Texas Was You," which has a retro Brooks & Dunn country vibe to it. "Bonfire Songs" is more laid-back, liberating and a great deal of fun. The album closes with the downtempo "It Always Starts With You" and the title cut "It's Been Awhile."
The Verdict
Overall, Dustin Collins displays a great deal of potential on his newest studio offering, It's Been Awhile
. There is a great variety on this musical project. It is recommended for fans of traditional and modern country. This new album garners an A- rating.
