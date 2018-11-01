Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 1, rising singer-songwriter Duane Betts released his new music video for his song "Downtown Runaround." He premiered the video on Billboard. In the video, Betts does a solid job depicting the music nightlife in Florida, and he keeps things real and stays true to his artistry. He also shows his prowess on electric guitar. Duane Betts is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dickey Betts, who is the guitarist and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band. His breakthrough EP Sketches of American Music is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Duane Betts' new music, check out his Read More: Duane Betts chatted with Digital Journal about his The musician takes his fans on a musical ride with him, literally, around the rural landscapes of Florida. "Downtown Runaround" has swagger and a neat groove to it. The song is featured on his debut EP Sketches of American Music.In the video, Betts does a solid job depicting the music nightlife in Florida, and he keeps things real and stays true to his artistry. He also shows his prowess on electric guitar.Duane Betts is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dickey Betts, who is the guitarist and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band.His breakthrough EP Sketches of American Music is available on iTunes Overall, Duane Betts delivers on his latest music video for "Downtown Runaround." It was a fitting tribute to his hometown Sarasota, Florida. The song is raw and honest, and the music video garners an A rating.To learn more about Duane Betts' new music, check out his official website : Duane Betts chatted with Digital Journal about his Sketches of American Music EP, and the digital transformation of the music business. More about Duane Betts, downtown runaround, Singersongwriter, dickey betts, Florida Duane Betts downtown runaround Singersongwriter dickey betts Florida