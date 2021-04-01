Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On April 1, Dropkick Murphys released their new spitfire single, "Queen Of Suffolk County." Digital Journal has the scoop. Dropkick Murphys will be releasing a music video for the spirited new song "Queen Of Suffolk County" later this month, which is bound to be a musical treat. In "Queen Of Suffolk County," co-lead singer Ken Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale, singing "You best stay out of her way. She don't joke, and she don't play." Ironically enough, it was a fitting tune to release on April Fool's Day. "Queen Of Suffolk County" is available on digital service providers by For more information on Dropkick Murphys and their new single "Queen Of Suffolk County," check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dropkick Murphys co-lead vocalist This track is the follow-up to "Middle Finger" and it is featured in their upcoming studio album Turn Up That Dial, which will be released on April 30 via the band-owned Born & Bred Records. "Queen Of Suffolk County" is upbeat, catchy, and vivacious.Dropkick Murphys will be releasing a music video for the spirited new song "Queen Of Suffolk County" later this month, which is bound to be a musical treat.In "Queen Of Suffolk County," co-lead singer Ken Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale, singing "You best stay out of her way. She don't joke, and she don't play." Ironically enough, it was a fitting tune to release on April Fool's Day."Queen Of Suffolk County" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . Dropkick Murphys never disappoint. This tune is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up.For more information on Dropkick Murphys and their new single "Queen Of Suffolk County," check out their official homepage , their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dropkick Murphys co-lead vocalist Ken Casey back in February of 2021. More about Dropkick Murphys, Queen Of Suffolk County, Single, Song Dropkick Murphys Queen Of Suffolk Cou... Single Song