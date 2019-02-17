Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Drew Jacobs will break your heart with 'Forever' music video Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Drew Jacobs has released his new music video for his song "Forever." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Forever" was co-penned by Drew Jacobs, John Pregler, and BJ Perry; moreover, it was subsequently produced by BJ Perry and John Pregler. In this poignant ballad, Jacobs sings about the loss of a true love, which will resonate well with his fans and listeners. Jacobs is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable.
The song's music video is by Ripjaw Media, and it helps bring the song to life with Jacobs showcasing his acting chops.
"Forever" is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, "Forever" may very well be Drew Jacobs' best song to date. It is filled with melancholy and raw emotions. The song is as moving as Kenny Chesney's "Who You'd Be Today," and equal in musical excellence. This ballad displays his versatility as a recording artist, and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Drew Jacobs and "Forever," check out his official website.
More about Drew Jacobs, Forever, Music, Video, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela's Guaido calls for 'million volunteers' in aid standoff
Q&A: Why poor information management hits workplace productivity Special
Domini Monroe to open for pop star Aaron Carter at Revolution Bar
Rocket startup Relativity Space piles up talent and resources
Making smart homes less expensive with new technology
EU flags come down in Brexit Britain
Billy Joel band member talks baseball stadium shows, Led Zeppelin Special
India ends police protection for Kashmir leaders after bombing
Michael Carbonaro to bring his magic show to The Paramount
Andrew McMahon talks music, longevity and Dear Jack Foundation Special