Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Drew Jacobs has released his new music video for his song "Forever." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Forever" was co-penned by Drew Jacobs, John Pregler, and BJ Perry; moreover, it was subsequently produced by BJ Perry and John Pregler. In this poignant ballad, Jacobs sings about the loss of a true love, which will resonate well with his fans and listeners. Jacobs is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The song's music video is by Ripjaw Media, and it helps bring the song to life with Jacobs showcasing his acting chops. "Forever" is available on Spotify and on iTunes. The Verdict Overall, "Forever" may very well be Drew Jacobs' best song to date. It is filled with melancholy and raw emotions. The song is as moving as Kenny Chesney's "Who You'd Be Today," and equal in musical excellence. This ballad displays his versatility as a recording artist, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Drew Jacobs and "Forever," check out his official website