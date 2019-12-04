Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Drew Haley released her new single and music video for "Wildflower." Digital Journal has the scoop. Particularly impressive about this song is that it deals with a woman's journey that rises above the challenges that we faced in our life. In her music career, Haley has landed cuts on five independent artist's albums in the last three years and she was nominated for the Hollywood Music and Media awards in 2014 for "It's Gonna be a Good Day." She also appeared in several episodes of the hit television show, Nashville. Aside from being a solo artist, Haley is a member of the all-female country band The Highway Women. "Wildflower" is available on The Verdict Overall, Drew Haley shines on her latest single "Wildflower." The song and its music video both earn an A rating. Well done. To learn more about Drew Haley and "Wildflower," check out her Haley allows her crisp and crystalline vocals to shine on the polished ballad "Wildflower." The listener can recall Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town meets Sheryl Crow, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. The lyrics are warm and liberating at the same time, and it will certainly resonate well with her fans and listeners. Her voice is pure as the driven snow and her storytelling is authentic.Particularly impressive about this song is that it deals with a woman's journey that rises above the challenges that we faced in our life.In her music career, Haley has landed cuts on five independent artist's albums in the last three years and she was nominated for the Hollywood Music and Media awards in 2014 for "It's Gonna be a Good Day." She also appeared in several episodes of the hit television show, Nashville. Aside from being a solo artist, Haley is a member of the all-female country band The Highway Women."Wildflower" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music and on Spotify Overall, Drew Haley shines on her latest single "Wildflower." The song and its music video both earn an A rating. Well done.To learn more about Drew Haley and "Wildflower," check out her official website More about Drew Haley, wildflower, Single, Music, Video Drew Haley wildflower Single Music Video Country