Emerging singer-songwriter Drama Relax released his refreshing new single "Karate" via Rule #1/Geffen/Interscope Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has a catchy melody to it and a neat groove. Drama Relax exudes a great deal of talent and charm on this tune, and it garners two thumbs up.
He grew up on Long Island, and he started making music in eighth grade, citing rapper Lil Wayne as a major musical influence. In high school, he developed his beat-making skills and went on to independently release a series of mixtapes, which he produced and sold his beats online.
After he gained a following on such social media platforms as YouTube, he began sharing his music and developed his fan-base on Soundcloud. His songs caught the eye of Interscope Geffen A&M Executive Vice President Joie Manda, which resulted in Drama Relax's signing to Interscope Records in the fall of 2018.
"Karate" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. Drama Relax's music is worth more than just a passing glance.
To learn more about Drama Relax and his new song "Karate," check out his official website and his Facebook page.