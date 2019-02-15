Email
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Music
Rock group Don't Believe in Ghosts has released their brand new single "Don't Wake Me Up." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is refreshing, nonchalant and subtle. What makes "Don't Wake Me Up" stand out is that it is not overdone and overproduced, and it allows the clever lyrics to speak for themselves. It is quite eclectic, encompassing elements of such genres as alternative, rock, adult contemporary, soft rock, and even, indie music.
"Don't Wake Me Up" is the lead single from their upcoming studio album. It is available on such streaming services as iTunes and Spotify.
The song was mixed by eight-time Grammy award-winning mixer Ken Lewis, who has worked with such diverse artists as Bruno Mars, Lorde, and OneRepublic, among others.
Don't Believe in Ghosts is made up of such band-mates as founding member Steven Nathan on lead vocals, Dan DelVecchio on guitar, bassist Alex Goumas and drummer Ken Yang.
The Verdict
Overall, the rock group Don't Believe in Ghosts soars on their brand new single "Don't Wake Me Up," and Steven Nathan nails the vocals. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come in the near future from the band. "Don't Wake Me Up" garners an A- rating.
To learn more about the rock band Don't Believe in Ghosts and their new music, check out their Facebook page and their official website.
