On March 1, 2019, the rock group Don't Believe In Ghosts released their new music video for their song "Don't Wake Me Up."
The music video for "Don't Wake Me Up" was directed and edited by Steven Nathan, and it features a cameo from stand-up comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, which is an added treat.
The video has a retro vibe to it, and it compliments the song quite well. It is artistic and creative. Hopefully, there will be more music videos and songs from Don't Believe in Ghosts in the future.
The band is made up of front-man Steven Nathan on lead vocals, Dan DelVecchio on guitar, Alex Goumas on bass and Ken Yang on drums.
"Don't Wake Me Up" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. They released the song independently.
The Verdict
Overall, Don't Believe in Ghosts have done a solid job on their new music video for "Don't Wake Me Up." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done guys.
To learn more about the band Don't Believe in Ghosts and their new music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
