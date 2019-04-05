Email
Review: Don Felder rocks on latest solo album 'American Rock 'n' Roll'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 5, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder released his second solo studio album, "American Rock 'n' Roll," via BMG.
This high-octane album opens with the mid-tempo yet rocking title cut "American Rock 'n' Roll," and it is followed by the mellow and nonchalant "Charmed." "Falling In Love" is raw, sincere and authentic, while "Hearts On Fire" is more funky and bluesy.
It is followed by the mid-tempo "Limelight" and he showcases his smooth side on the soulful "Little Latin Lover"; moreover, "Rock You" is bold and unflinching. He picks up the pace with "She Doesn't Get It," and he allows the lyrics of "Sun" to speak for themselves.
His album closes with the ballad "The Way Things Have To Be," which features his rich, raspy and controlled vocals, as well as "You're My World," where Felder leaves his listeners yearning for more.
Felder's new collection is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In his illustrious music career, Felder had spent 27 years with the Eagles, and he was inducted with them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
The Verdict
Overall, Don Felder is sensational on his brand new studio album American Rock 'n' Roll. There is a great deal of variety on this collection. Felder proves that he only gets better with age and wisdom, and he is one true American rock and roll treasure. This musical effort garners an A rating.
To learn more about Don Felder and his new music, check out his official website.
More about Don Felder, American Rock 'n' Roll, Album, the eagles, Rock and roll hall of fame
 
