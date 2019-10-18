New York
-
Diz and the Fam released their inspirational song "Fire," which features Desi Valentine. They will also be performing in New York this weekend.
The lyrics of "Fire" are inspirational and heartwarming, coupled with its infectious melodies. It is filled with raw emotions.
On Sunday, October 20, rapper, actor and recording artist Dash Mihok, the frontman for band Diz and the Fam, will be performing at Joe's Pub in New York City at 9:30 p.m.
Mihok co-stars with acclaimed actor Liev Schreiber on the Emmy award-winning Ray Donovan on Showtime, which will be returning for its seventh season on November 17. Mihok plays the role of Bunchy.
At this show, Mihok will be joined on stage by Kerris Dorsey (who plays his niece on Ray Donovan) and soul singer-songwriter Kendra Morris.
To learn more about this upcoming concert at Joe's Pub, check out the venue's official homepage.
"Fire" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Dash Mihok, check out his official Facebook page and his official website.