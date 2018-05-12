Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - On May 11, disco tribute act Disco Unlimited performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, for an intimate group of fans. This show was just in time for Mother's Day weekend. Disco Unlimited kicked off their set with "Boogie Wonderland," and they immediate broke into "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Shame." One of the highlight vocals was Boogie Sista belting out Thelma Houston's "Don't Leave Me This Way" with Sista Soul on harmonies, as everybody was singing and dancing along. Of course, no Disco Unlimited show was complete without them tipping their hats to the late queen of disco, Donna Summer. Their live concert was followed by a DJ set from The Verdict Overall, For more information on Disco Unlimited and their touring dates, check out their Front-women Boogie Sista and Sista Soul were able to take their fans and listeners back to simpler times thanks to their warm, crystalline vocals. There was a feeling of nostalgia throughout the venue.Disco Unlimited kicked off their set with "Boogie Wonderland," and they immediate broke into "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Shame." One of the highlight vocals was Boogie Sista belting out Thelma Houston's "Don't Leave Me This Way" with Sista Soul on harmonies, as everybody was singing and dancing along. Of course, no Disco Unlimited show was complete without them tipping their hats to the late queen of disco, Donna Summer.Their live concert was followed by a DJ set from DJ Mike Savage , the resident DJ of Mulcahy's, who was spinning disco music for the remainder of the night.Overall, Disco Unlimited is one of the best tribute bands on Long Island, and they always manage to bring disco music back to life. Their show at Mulcahy's garnered an A rating.For more information on Disco Unlimited and their touring dates, check out their official homepage More about Disco Unlimited, mulcahy's, mother's day, Disco Disco Unlimited mulcahy s mother s day Disco