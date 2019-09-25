Email
article imageReview: Dirty Honey gets the rock party started in New York City Special

Print
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
New York - On September 24, the rock group Dirty Honey performed at the PlayStation Theater, which is located in New York City's Times Square.
This concert was originally supposed to take place at Terminal 5, but since it sustained minor damage from a fire it was moved to the PlayStation Theater. Dirty Honey opened for such acclaimed musical acts as Skillet and Alter Bridge, which featured lead vocals from Myles Kennedy.
Dirty Honey performed songs from their eponymous EP, which they released independently in March of 2019. They kicked off their set with the spitfire "Scars" and it was followed by "Break You" as well as the mid-tempo and nonchalant "Heartbreaker."
"Down the Road" was a masterclass on instrumentals and they closed with the uptempo, opening track of their EP "When I'm Gome," and with the downtempo yet smooth "Rolling 7s," where they left their fans and listeners yearning for more. Their opening set at the PlayStation Theater in Manhattan garnered four out of five stars. Well done.
Their self-titled EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify. It is a must for any fans of hard rock music and Dirty Honey.
To learn more about Dirty Honey and their music, check out their official website.
