By Markos Papadatos in Music

The band Dirty Heads has released their new music video for "Celebrate," where they collaborate with The Unlikely Candidates.

This marks their sophomore radio single from their latest studio album, SWIM TEAM, which was released on Five Seven Music. The music video is haunting, filled with raw emotions. It truly has a stirring vibe to it, and the listener is left drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions from nostalgia to triumph.

The lyrics of "Celebrate" are very honest and serious, and it was the most added song on alternative radio, and rightfully so. Their music is highly eclectic and it encompasses elements of pop, rock, indie, adult contemporary, alternative and even soul.

Director Wayne Isham did a stunning job on the music video's direction. What makes the video even more authentic and compelling is that it includes archived home footage and family photos that are projected on and around them.

The Verdict

Overall, Dirty Heads are superb on their brand new music video for "Celebrate," which garners an A rating. Hopefully, "Celebrate" will gain a lot more momentum on the radio airwaves, since this song stands out by a mile.

Their album, SWIM TEAM, is available on iTunes and on Spotify.

To learn more about Dirty Heads and their new music, visit their official website and Facebook page.