His massive edit of Ilkay Sencan and Vintage Culture's track "Superpowers" is available via the Smash The House
sister label House Of House. It is soaring, vivacious, nonchalant, and catchy.
The Dimitri Vegas
edit of "Superpowers" is a breath of fresh air, and it is available on Spotify
.
. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios
Boy Kortekaas