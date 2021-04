Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios Boy Kortekaas

His massive edit of Ilkay Sencan and Vintage Culture's track "Superpowers" is available via the Smash The House sister label House Of House. It is soaring, vivacious, nonchalant, and catchy.The Dimitri Vegas edit of "Superpowers" is a breath of fresh air, and it is available on Spotify , and other digital service providers by clicking here . It garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about world-renowned DJ and producer Dimitri Vegas and his latest news, follow him on Instagram and Twitter , and check out his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dimitri Vegas back in April of 2020.