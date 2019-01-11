On January 11, hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike released a vivacious new star-studded collaboration, "Repeat After Me," with fellow electronic stars Armin van Buuren and W&W.
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ranked No. 2 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll, while Armin van Buuren ranked at No. 4, and electronic duo W&W at No. 14 respectively. They all joined forces on "Repeat After Me," and the result is electrifying.
It is a high-octane track that will certainly be a club banger at nightclubs and at festivals all over the world. Its hooks are catchy, and so is the song's drop. The song's music video is equally upbeat and thrilling in its own right.
"Repeat After Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Dimitry Vegas & Like Mike are fabulous on "Repeat After Me" with Armin van Buuren and W&W. The production is top-notch, and a true match in electronic music heaven. Particularly impressive is that it features the signature sounds of all three musical acts, and it allows all of them to shine. "Repeat After Me" garners an A rating.