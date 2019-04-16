Email
Review: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release infectious Mortal Kombat anthem

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are back with their compelling new Mortal Kombat anthem "You're Next."
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike collaborated with Bassjackers on this track, which is featured on the soundtrack of the latest installment in the blockbuster game, Mortal Kombat. "You're Next" is uplifting, catchy and a rousing anthem for the game.
Simply put, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike only get better with each release that they put out. It is no wonder that they ranked No. 2 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll in 2018, and they were the highest duo/group on that venerable list.
"You're Next" is available on Spotify and on iTunes. This collaboration with Bassjackers garners an A rating.
In other Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike news, they rocked Lollapalooza with their banger "Crowd Crowd," where they collaborated with Twenty One Pilots.
TO learn more about electronic superstars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, visit their official homepage.
More about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Mortal kombat, you're next
 
