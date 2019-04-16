Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
collaborated with Bassjackers on this track, which is featured on the soundtrack of the latest installment in the blockbuster game, Mortal Kombat
. "You're Next" is uplifting, catchy and a rousing anthem for the game.
Simply put, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike only get better with each release that they put out. It is no wonder that they ranked No. 2 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll
in 2018, and they were the highest duo/group on that venerable list.
"You're Next" is available on Spotify
and on iTunes
. This collaboration with Bassjackers garners an A rating.
In other Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike news
, they rocked Lollapalooza with their banger "Crowd Crowd," where they collaborated with Twenty One Pilots.
TO learn more about electronic superstars Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, visit their official homepage
.