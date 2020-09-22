Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release collaborative single 'Do it!' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
The world's top DJs and electronic superstar producers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, joined forces with Kim Loaiza, and Azteck, on their new single "Do it!"
The song is available via Smash The House. It has a funky groove and a carefree vibe to it. "Do it!" has gone viral and rightfully so.
They ignited their music fans' interest with their own rendition of the #DoItDoIt dance challenge and they subsequently initiated a craze that has grown exponentially in cyberspace. This collaboration with Belgian producer and DJ Azteck and Mexican singer and social media influencer Kimberly Loaiza, is a match made in musical heaven.
Do it! is available on Apple Music and on Spotify, among other digital service providers. It deserves more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, they launched "The Smash Universe," a digital music, gaming and lifestyle agency that they co-founded.
To learn more about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and their new track "Do it!", check out their Facebook page and follow them on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dimitri Thivaios of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike back in April of 2020.
More about Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Do it, Electronic, Producers
 
Latest News
Top News
Chinese death-row inmate digs tunnel to escape Indonesian jail
Is the Moon showing signs of rusting?
Robert Palmer Watkins opens up about new film 'Puncture' Special
Assange says he 'hears voices' in prison: psychiatrist
Review: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release collaborative single 'Do it!' Special
Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'
UK shuts pubs early to fight worrying coronavirus rise
Are additional security measures needed for TikTok/WeChat? Special
An autumn 'Twindemic'? When flu and COVID-19 collide
Studies show e-cigarettes reduce smoking related illnesses