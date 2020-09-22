The world's top DJs and electronic superstar producers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, joined forces with Kim Loaiza, and Azteck, on their new single "Do it!"
The song is available via Smash The House. It has a funky groove and a carefree vibe to it. "Do it!" has gone viral and rightfully so.
They ignited their music fans' interest with their own rendition of the #DoItDoIt dance challenge and they subsequently initiated a craze that has grown exponentially in cyberspace. This collaboration with Belgian producer and DJ Azteck and Mexican singer and social media influencer Kimberly Loaiza, is a match made in musical heaven.
Do it! is available on Apple Music and on Spotify, among other digital service providers. It deserves more than just a passing glance. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, they launched "The Smash Universe," a digital music, gaming and lifestyle agency that they co-founded.
