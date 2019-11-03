Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bronx - On November 2, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike performed a spectacular show at The New York Expo Center in The Bronx, for a sold-out crowd, as part of their "Garden of Madness" Tour. House music and electronic music never sounded more powerful. For anybody who was unfamiliar with their music before, the hit duo certainly gained many new fans, listeners and followers tonight. Their music is available on Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (comprised of brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios) put on the best live electronic dance music (EDM) spectacle of 2019. Their set was high-octane, upbeat and electrifying. One could not get their eyes off of them the entire evening, as they commanded the stage the entire night. Even if the people didn't know the songs/tracks, that didn't matter since they were able to let loose and immerse themselves in the party. Their energy level, charisma, and their love for their craft were infectious. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike proved that their recent wins for " Out of all the electronic dance music concerts that this journalist reviewed in 2019 (and there were plenty of them that took place in nightclubs, arenas and electronic festivals), Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were by far my personal favorite. They embody the music that they create, and once they release their music to the world, they become everybody's songs, where the crowd is thoroughly enjoying them alongside the artists and creators (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike). Their live set at The New York Expo Center garnered five out of five stars. Congratulations to the Thivaios brothers for a job well done. To learn more about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their They shared the stage with such diverse musical acts as Knife Party, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Gianluca Vacci and Matt Medved, all of which were gifted and unique in their own right, but Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike stole to show.House music and electronic music never sounded more powerful. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike's production was superb and they had the Bronx crowd with them every step of the way. There was a feeling of sheer euphoria in the New York venue. Particularly impressive about this audience is that they came from all over the world to see Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, which just goes to show the impact, relevance and significance of their music.For anybody who was unfamiliar with their music before, the hit duo certainly gained many new fans, listeners and followers tonight. Their music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (comprised of brothers Dimitri and Michael Thivaios) put on the best live electronic dance music (EDM) spectacle of 2019. Their set was high-octane, upbeat and electrifying. One could not get their eyes off of them the entire evening, as they commanded the stage the entire night. Even if the people didn't know the songs/tracks, that didn't matter since they were able to let loose and immerse themselves in the party.Their energy level, charisma, and their love for their craft were infectious. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike proved that their recent wins for " Best DJs in the World " by DJ Magazine were indeed based on merit and talent. Whoever has any doubts, all they need to do is see a highlight reel of their "Garden of Madness" show in New York. Hopefully, this is a substantial indication that they will come and perform in New York more often since it is evident that New York loves this hit electronic duo in return.Out of all the electronic dance music concerts that this journalist reviewed in 2019 (and there were plenty of them that took place in nightclubs, arenas and electronic festivals), Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike were by far my personal favorite. They embody the music that they create, and once they release their music to the world, they become everybody's songs, where the crowd is thoroughly enjoying them alongside the artists and creators (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike). Their live set at The New York Expo Center garnered five out of five stars. Congratulations to the Thivaios brothers for a job well done.To learn more about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, garden of madness, Tour, Electronic, Duo Dimitri Vegas Like M... garden of madness Tour Electronic Duo Hit dj magazine