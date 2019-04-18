Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music British pop singer-songwriter Dido is back stronger than ever with her fifth studio album, "Still on My Mind," which was released via BMG. "Take You Home" is more mid-tempo and sultry, while "Some Kind of Love" is yet another gorgeous, polished ballad. Her storytelling ability is evident on "Walking By," where her vocals are simply too good to be mortal. After the crystalline "Friends," the CD closes with "Chances," featuring Dido's pristine vocals, as well as "Have to Stay," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more. Still on My Mind is available on The Verdict Overall, Dido proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience. Every song on Still on My Mind is unique and well-crafted. Her ethereal voice has been missing from the radio airwaves for years, and it is great to hear radio stations embracing this musical effort and playing new music from Dido. This collection garners an A rating. To learn more about Dido and her new music, check out her Still on My Mind is highly eclectic, encompassing elements of pop, rock, adult contemporary and new age music. It opens with the soothing ballad "Hurricanes," which instantly lures the listener in Dido's new collection, and it is followed by her hypnotic single "Give You Up," where her voice is pure as the driven snow. "Hell After This" has a catchy beat to it, and it immediately breaks into the atmospheric "You Don't Need a God.""Take You Home" is more mid-tempo and sultry, while "Some Kind of Love" is yet another gorgeous, polished ballad. Her storytelling ability is evident on "Walking By," where her vocals are simply too good to be mortal.After the crystalline "Friends," the CD closes with "Chances," featuring Dido's pristine vocals, as well as "Have to Stay," where she leaves her fans wanting to hear more.Still on My Mind is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Dido proves that she is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age and experience. Every song on Still on My Mind is unique and well-crafted. Her ethereal voice has been missing from the radio airwaves for years, and it is great to hear radio stations embracing this musical effort and playing new music from Dido. This collection garners an A rating.To learn more about Dido and her new music, check out her official website More about Dido, Still on My Mind, Pop, Album Dido Still on My Mind Pop Album