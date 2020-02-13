Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On February 14, rising artist DEVMO will be releasing her stunning new single "Running Home," where she collaborates with FLAVIA. "I wrote this song when I was happily in love with my ex," DEVMO said. "Home is more than just a place. Home is where you feel loved and comfortable. My ex was home to me and every time I left for work or went out to see family and friends, I couldn't wait to get back home to my person." "Home is where love happens and when you have that, you run home," she exclaimed. Artist FLAVIA Ursus Magana To learn more about For more information on FLAVIA, visit her This marks DEVMO's first single of 2020, and it is fitting that it coincides with Valentine's Day. DEVMO joined forces with queer artist FLAVIA . Both artists co-wrote this song, and it is a remarkable collaboration."I wrote this song when I was happily in love with my ex," DEVMO said. "Home is more than just a place. Home is where you feel loved and comfortable. My ex was home to me and every time I left for work or went out to see family and friends, I couldn't wait to get back home to my person." DEVMO continued, "Being in love happens in the little moments. Waking up next to your partner, making them coffee, cooking with them, brushing your teeth while your partner is showering, or doing laundry together.""Home is where love happens and when you have that, you run home," she exclaimed.To learn more about DEVMO and her new single "Running Home," check out her official Facebook page and her website For more information on FLAVIA, visit her official homepage More about devmo, FLAVIA, running home, Single devmo FLAVIA running home Single Latest News Top News