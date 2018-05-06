Email
Review: Devin Dawson performs intimate show at NASH FM 94.7 radio station

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - On May 5, rising country singer-songwriter Devin Dawson performed at the NASH FM 94.7 studio in New York City at their Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17.
NASH FM 94.7 radio personalities Katie Neal and Jesse Addy hosted this event. They introduced Dawson as a 2018 "Best New Male Vocalist ACM nominee," and rightfully so. Dawson shared the NASH FM 94.7 stage with Jillian Jacqueline and Brett Eldredge, both of which toured with him as part of Eldredge's "The Long Way" Tour.
"Thank you NASH FM for bringing us up," Dawson said, and he kicked off his set with "I Don't Care Who Sees." Dawson noted that the song was inspired by a couple who was displaying their love and affection for each other in public.
Dawson also asked the NASH FM audience to "give it up for Jillian Jacqueline" was sang before him on the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. He described Jacqueline as a "true talent" and a friend of his for years; moreover, he noted that they would write songs together.
He continued with "Asking for A Friend," which he described as a song where he tips his hat to the country greats as Garth Brooks and George Jones. "Y'all can sing if you want to," he told his NASH FM audience, thus encouraging them to sing along.
For Dawson, being on Eldredge's tour has been "one of the funnest tours ever." He closed his three song mini-concert at the radio station with his breakthrough radio single "All On Me," which was well-received. "Thank you NASH FM for having me," Dawson concluded.
His Dark Horse album is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Devin Dawson was able to deliver in his three-song set at NASH FM 94.7's Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17. His live set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about country sensation Devin Dawson, check out his official website.
