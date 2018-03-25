Run Deep
opens with "Can't Call It Love," which instantly lures the listener in Mahal's new collection, and it is followed by the sassy and upbeat "Snakes."
She picks up the pace with the powerhouse tune "Fire," which stands out by a mile. "Dream" is a true storytelling song, while "Shards" is haunting and expressive, and full of melancholy.
Hip hip artist Coco Peila collaborates with Mahal on the title track cut "Run Deep," which helps elevate the song to a higher level, and soul musician Allen Stone
is featured on "Turnt Up."
After the mid-tempo "Wicked," Run Deep
closes with the stirring soulful ballad "It's Down to You," where she showcases her dynamic vocal range, and on a fitting note with the bittersweet "Take a Giant Step."
Run Deep
is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, Deva Mahal delights on her latest studio effort, Run Deep. She sings with a great deal of heart and soul, where the listener can slightly recall the sultry voice of the late Amy Winehouse. "Fire" and "Shards" alone are worth the price of the collection. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
