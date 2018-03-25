Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music R&B songstress Deva Mahal released her latest studio album "Run Deep" independently, on March 23, 2018. Digital Journal has the scoop. She picks up the pace with the powerhouse tune "Fire," which stands out by a mile. "Dream" is a true storytelling song, while "Shards" is haunting and expressive, and full of melancholy. Hip hip artist Coco Peila collaborates with Mahal on the title track cut "Run Deep," which helps elevate the song to a higher level, and soul musician After the mid-tempo "Wicked," Run Deep closes with the stirring soulful ballad "It's Down to You," where she showcases her dynamic vocal range, and on a fitting note with the bittersweet "Take a Giant Step." Run Deep is available on The Verdict Overall, Deva Mahal delights on her latest studio effort, Run Deep. She sings with a great deal of heart and soul, where the listener can slightly recall the sultry voice of the late Amy Winehouse. "Fire" and "Shards" alone are worth the price of the collection. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about R&B singing sensation Deva Mahal and her new music, check out her Run Deep opens with "Can't Call It Love," which instantly lures the listener in Mahal's new collection, and it is followed by the sassy and upbeat "Snakes."She picks up the pace with the powerhouse tune "Fire," which stands out by a mile. "Dream" is a true storytelling song, while "Shards" is haunting and expressive, and full of melancholy.Hip hip artist Coco Peila collaborates with Mahal on the title track cut "Run Deep," which helps elevate the song to a higher level, and soul musician Allen Stone is featured on "Turnt Up."After the mid-tempo "Wicked," Run Deep closes with the stirring soulful ballad "It's Down to You," where she showcases her dynamic vocal range, and on a fitting note with the bittersweet "Take a Giant Step."Run Deep is available on iTunes Overall, Deva Mahal delights on her latest studio effort, Run Deep. She sings with a great deal of heart and soul, where the listener can slightly recall the sultry voice of the late Amy Winehouse. "Fire" and "Shards" alone are worth the price of the collection. This CD garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about R&B singing sensation Deva Mahal and her new music, check out her official homepage , and Facebook page More about Deva Mahal, Run Deep, Album, R&b Deva Mahal Run Deep Album R b