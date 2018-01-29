Email
article imageReview: Dennis White wins 'Best Remixed Recording' Grammy for 'You Move' Special

By Markos Papadatos     10 hours ago in Music
New York - Dennis White (Latroit) wins the 2018 Grammy award for "Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical" for his remix of "You Move" by Depeche Mode.
He bested remixed recording by such artists as Louie Vega ("Can't Let You Go"), Adventure Club ("Undercover'), Four Tet ("A Violent Noise") and SMLE ("Funk O'De Funk").
In his interview with Digital Journal, White had mentioned that his Grammy nomination came "unexpectedly," and it was "quite exciting." He praised Depeche Mode for their musical contributions to the history of pop culture, and he described himself as a "life-long fan of theirs."
The acclaimed remixer also told Digital Journal that he hopes that he did the fans of Depeche Mode justice with this remix of "You Move." "It meant a lot to me to do it," he said, and judging from his Grammy win, that seemed to be the case.
In his Grammy acceptance speech, White said, "Thank you very much!" He noted that this Grammy award is a "testament of the enduring legacy of Depeche Mode."
The Latroit remix of Depeche Mode's "You Move" is available on Spotify.
To learn more about Grammy-winning remixer Dennis White and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Dennis White chatted with Digital Journal last month about his 2018 Grammy nomination.
