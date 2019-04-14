Email
article imageReview: Dennis Quaid & The Sharks soar on 'Out of the Box' vinyl release Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On April 13, actor and musician Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, released "Out of the Box" just in time for Record Store Day.
This 10-track collection was released on vinyl via Omnivore Records to record stores yesterday. The first side opens with the upbeat "I'm In Love," and it is followed by "You're So Fine" and the funky and fun "Peaches No. 9." The inclusion of his single "On My Way To Heaven" is an added treat, and it closes with the title song "Out of The Box."
Side B begins with "Slow Down" and it is followed by "Walk With The Angels" and the sultry ballad "What You Got To Say For Yourself." It closes with the bluesy, piano-driven "Good Man, Bad Boy" and the upbeat yet infectious "After The Fall."
The Verdict
Overall, fans and listeners that enjoyed Dennis Quaid & The Sharks' actual Out of the Box album will certainly find the vinyl edition to be a real treat.
There is a certain warmth, scratchiness, and nostalgia to the Out of the Box vinyl that is simply unmatched, and the sequencing of vinyl helps paints vivid imagery in the minds of their listeners, thus bringing their music, lyrics, and storytelling to life. It garners an A rating. Grab a bottle of wine and let Dennis Quaid & The Sharks lure you in.
To learn more about Dennis Quaid & The Sharks, their new music and their tour dates, check out their official Facebook page.
