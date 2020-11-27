Email
Review: Dennis Quaid superb on relevant and timely new single 'Friends'

By Markos Papadatos     4 hours ago in Music
Worldwide superstar Dennis Quaid has released his timely new single "Friends" on November 27. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This tune is meant to unify and celebrate individuality, ethnicity, and heritage as the challenging year of 2020 is coming to an end. It has a retro vibe to it, and he allows his rich, harking vocals to shine. The lyrics are gripping and relatable.
Quaid wrote the song in the early summer of 2020. He noted that it was one of those songs that just came flowing out of his heart, and although he tinkered with it for over a month, he essentially wrote it in a matter of 20 minutes. "The song comes from the heartbreak the division our country is going through," the veteran entertainer remarked.
"Friends" is available on Apple Music, Amazon and on Spotify. It is very timely and relevant in the tumultuous times that we are living in today. "Friends" by Dennis Quaid is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Dennis Quaid, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dennis Quaid back in February of 2019.
