Acclaimed actor and musician Dennis Quaid released his new studio album, "Out of the Box," with his talented band, The Sharks.
The CD opens with the mid-tempo "I'm In Love," which instantly grabs the listener's attention. It is followed by the smooth and catchy "You're So Fine," as well as the upbeat "Peaches No. 9."
The acoustic ballad "On My Way To Heaven" features Quaid's rich, rumbling vocals, and they released a noteworthy music video for the song.
After the nonchalant "Slow Down," it closes with the sultry yet rocking "Gloria" and the infectious "After the Fall," where they leave their listening audience wanting to hear more.
Out of the Box is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
On February 14, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
The Verdict
Overall, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks deliver on their latest studio offering, Out of the Box. It is recommended for fans of such artists as Bon Jovi ('80s music), John Mellencamp, The Eagles, and even rockabilliy (Jerry Lee Lewis). This collection is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, their new music and their show dates, check out their official Facebook page and their website.