Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Dennis Quaid and The Sharks deliver on 'Out of the Box' album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
Huntington - Acclaimed actor and musician Dennis Quaid released his new studio album, "Out of the Box," with his talented band, The Sharks.
The CD opens with the mid-tempo "I'm In Love," which instantly grabs the listener's attention. It is followed by the smooth and catchy "You're So Fine," as well as the upbeat "Peaches No. 9."
The acoustic ballad "On My Way To Heaven" features Quaid's rich, rumbling vocals, and they released a noteworthy music video for the song.
After the nonchalant "Slow Down," it closes with the sultry yet rocking "Gloria" and the infectious "After the Fall," where they leave their listening audience wanting to hear more.
Out of the Box is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
On February 14, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
The Verdict
Overall, Dennis Quaid and The Sharks deliver on their latest studio offering, Out of the Box. It is recommended for fans of such artists as Bon Jovi ('80s music), John Mellencamp, The Eagles, and even rockabilliy (Jerry Lee Lewis). This collection is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Dennis Quaid and The Sharks, their new music and their show dates, check out their official Facebook page and their website.
More about Dennis quaid, the sharks, out of the box, Album, Paramount
 
Latest News
Top News
British MPs' break scrapped as Brexit clock ticks down
Italy thwarts Colombian cartel with massive cocaine haul
Pope Francis: reaching out to Muslims
Review: Backstreet Boys release captivating new studio album 'DNA' Special
Kabul control slips in Afghanistan amid US talks with Taliban
Muse: Myanmar's militia-run, billion-dollar gateway to China
Migrants land in Sicily as ship crew faces uncertain fate
In former IS bastion, displaced Syrians clamour to go home
Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'
Feng shui masters say Trump secrets could be nosed out in Year of Pig