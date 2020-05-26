Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music "Def Leppard: London To Vegas" is a high-octane and well-crafted box collection that is a must for all rock fans. Digital Journal has the scoop. Def Leppard is made up of such esteemed band members as Joe Elliott on lead vocals, Phil Collen on guitar, Rick Savage on bass, Vivian Campbell on guitar, and Rick Allen on the drums. Hysteria At The O2 was filmed back in December of 2018 at the hallowed O2 Arena in London, and it captures the acclaimed rock band celebrating their seminal studio album, Hysteria, which is this journalist's all-time favorite album in their catalog. Most impressive was the fact that they played it for a sold-out audience, and with this box set release, the audience and fans have a front-row seat to that musical experience. They performed some of their biggest hits such as "Hysteria," "Animal," "Women," "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Armageddon It," "Love Bites," and "Rocket," all of which were radio singles from the album. This was quite a homecoming show for this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group at the O2 Arena in London. Following their induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they had a "Hits Vegas" residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood. The second concert film gives their fans a look at their 28-song residency show in "Sin City." It includes several acoustic performances of such obscure songs as "Let Me Be The One," "We Belong," and "Two Steps Behind," among other rarities. If that weren't enough, Hits Vegas include a behind-the-scenes bonus feature, while Hysteria At The O2 also features Hysteria: Then And Now as a bonus mini-documentary. This incredible box set collection Def Leppard: London To Vegas is available by The Verdict Overall, with this box set collection Def Leppard: London To Vegas, the iconic rock group takes their dedicated fans on a journey through time with their timeless music. Def Leppard proves that they are still at the top of their game musically and that their recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was based on merit. Their music is as relevant as ever as it is a soundtrack to many people's lives from all over the world. As previously stated, this box set collection is a must for all rock music and Def Leppard fans. Def Leppard: London To Vegas garners five out of five stars. Def Leppard Kazuyo Horie A limited-edition, 2 Blu-ray, 4-CD, 2-DVD and 4-CD, and digital format release, it includes two concert films: Hysteria At The O2 and Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood. It will be released on May 29 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.Def Leppard is made up of such esteemed band members as Joe Elliott on lead vocals, Phil Collen on guitar, Rick Savage on bass, Vivian Campbell on guitar, and Rick Allen on the drums.Hysteria At The O2 was filmed back in December of 2018 at the hallowed O2 Arena in London, and it captures the acclaimed rock band celebrating their seminal studio album, Hysteria, which is this journalist's all-time favorite album in their catalog.Most impressive was the fact that they played it for a sold-out audience, and with this box set release, the audience and fans have a front-row seat to that musical experience. They performed some of their biggest hits such as "Hysteria," "Animal," "Women," "Pour Some Sugar On Me," "Armageddon It," "Love Bites," and "Rocket," all of which were radio singles from the album. This was quite a homecoming show for this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group at the O2 Arena in London.Following their induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, they had a "Hits Vegas" residency in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood. The second concert film gives their fans a look at their 28-song residency show in "Sin City." It includes several acoustic performances of such obscure songs as "Let Me Be The One," "We Belong," and "Two Steps Behind," among other rarities.If that weren't enough, Hits Vegas include a behind-the-scenes bonus feature, while Hysteria At The O2 also features Hysteria: Then And Now as a bonus mini-documentary.This incredible box set collection Def Leppard: London To Vegas is available by clicking here Overall, with this box set collection Def Leppard: London To Vegas, the iconic rock group takes their dedicated fans on a journey through time with their timeless music. Def Leppard proves that they are still at the top of their game musically and that their recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was based on merit.Their music is as relevant as ever as it is a soundtrack to many people's lives from all over the world. As previously stated, this box set collection is a must for all rock music and Def Leppard fans. Def Leppard: London To Vegas garners five out of five stars. More about Def Leppard, London, Vegas, Rock, Hall of fame Def Leppard London Vegas Rock Hall of fame