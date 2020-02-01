Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Wantagh - Tribute band Decadia kicked off 2020 with a show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh, where they shared the stage with The 90's Band. "99 Red Balloons" was an alternative gem in their set and they nailed the high notes on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." Decadia also tipped their hat to the late but great Eddie Money with "Take Me Home Tonight," and they honored Patty Smyth and Scandal with "Goodbye to You," where Genessa nailed the lead vocals, and Queen's "Under Pressure." The audience was singing along with them during their soaring rendition of Tom Cochrane's "Life Is a Highway," who also co-wrote the song. For fans of movie soundtracks, they covered Grease and Dirty Dancing classics such as "You're The One That I Want" and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," both of which they sang beautifully. One of their highlight duets of the evening was their "Shallow" duet, where they tackled Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit song from A Star is Born with heart and soul. Equally fun were Bon Jovi's rock anthem "Livin' On a Prayer" and The Outfield's uptempo "Your Love," which was the quintessential singalong tune. They closed on a high note with the rocking AC/DC classic "Shook Me All Night Long." The Verdict Overall, Decadia was superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, and the entire band rocked as a whole. They earned two giant thumbs up for a job well done. To learn more about Decadia and their music, check out their Decadia played for a great turnout, and they began their set with Katrina & The Waves' "Walking On Sunshine" and they immediately broke into David Bowie's "Modern Love" and the melodically-stunning "Centerfold" by J. Geils Band."99 Red Balloons" was an alternative gem in their set and they nailed the high notes on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine." Decadia also tipped their hat to the late but great Eddie Money with "Take Me Home Tonight," and they honored Patty Smyth and Scandal with "Goodbye to You," where Genessa nailed the lead vocals, and Queen's "Under Pressure."The audience was singing along with them during their soaring rendition of Tom Cochrane's "Life Is a Highway," who also co-wrote the song. For fans of movie soundtracks, they covered Grease and Dirty Dancing classics such as "You're The One That I Want" and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," both of which they sang beautifully.One of their highlight duets of the evening was their "Shallow" duet, where they tackled Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit song from A Star is Born with heart and soul.Equally fun were Bon Jovi's rock anthem "Livin' On a Prayer" and The Outfield's uptempo "Your Love," which was the quintessential singalong tune. They closed on a high note with the rocking AC/DC classic "Shook Me All Night Long."Overall, Decadia was superb at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, and the entire band rocked as a whole. They earned two giant thumbs up for a job well done.To learn more about Decadia and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Decadia, Mulcahy's Pub, Band, Concert, wantagh Decadia Mulcahy s Pub Band Concert wantagh