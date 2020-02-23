Email
article imageReview: Debbie Gibson stunning on 'Girls Night Out' (Tracy Young remixes) Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
Former teen queen Debbie Gibson released the Tracy Young #VegasVibe remix video of "Girls Night Out." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song has a retro vibe to it, and it is upbeat and infectious. It is worthy of the repeat button and it is made to be played at nightclubs and dancefloors all over the world. It will resonate well with their fans and listeners, especially women.
Tracy Young's remixes of "Girls Night Out" are available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, the "Girls Night Out" collaboration between Debbie Gibson and Tracy Young is a match made in musical heaven. Gibson delivers on the vocals, and Young's remix is hypnotic and refreshing. It is no wonder that Young is one of the most sought after remixers in the music business. Young also proves that her recent Grammy win for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical" was based on sheer merit. Both of these ladies delight on this track. The #VegasVibe remix of "Girls Night Out" garners an A rating.
DJ Tracy Young wins Grammy
DJ Tracy Young wins Grammy
Robby Klein
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tracy Young about her Grammy win, Madonna, and being an artist in the digital age.
